PDT Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

PDT Partners LLC grew its position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 546.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,459 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SITM. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SiTime by 548.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in SiTime by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $264.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,622.25, a PEG ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.76. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $265.02.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The company’s revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SITM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SiTime in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

In other SiTime news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $33,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.15, for a total transaction of $1,110,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,343 shares of company stock worth $15,382,874 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

