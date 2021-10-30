PDT Partners LLC Sells 10,700 Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $75.40 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 4.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.17.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $294.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.16 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

LPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

