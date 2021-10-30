Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 19.48%.

NASDAQ:PGC traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $33.55. 35,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,180. The stock has a market cap of $631.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average of $32.35. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Todd Poland purchased 1,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.31 per share, with a total value of $32,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $167,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,549. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.