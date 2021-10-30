Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for DS Smith (LON:SMDS)

DS Smith (LON:SMDS)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Shore Capital boosted their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 557 ($7.28) to GBX 577 ($7.54) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DS Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 518.80 ($6.78).

Shares of SMDS stock opened at GBX 383.40 ($5.01) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 428.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 424.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of £5.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19. DS Smith has a one year low of GBX 271 ($3.54) and a one year high of GBX 465.97 ($6.09).

In other news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 15,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.77), for a total transaction of £70,375.24 ($91,945.70). Also, insider Miles Roberts sold 702,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.97), for a total value of £3,208,546.73 ($4,191,986.84).

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

