Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pennon Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. HSBC raised Pennon Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Pennon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

PEGRY opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.61. Pennon Group has a one year low of $29.86 and a one year high of $52.38.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

