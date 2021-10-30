Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Trading Down 18.3% Over Last 7 Days

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 30th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $8,849.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be bought for $116.71 or 0.00189747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pepemon Pepeballs alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00048680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.16 or 0.00237632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00097075 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pepemon Pepeballs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepemon Pepeballs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.