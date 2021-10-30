Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $203-209 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.10 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.380-$3.410 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on PRFT. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.17.

Shares of PRFT traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,489. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.56, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $134.84.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perficient stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,759 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.04% of Perficient worth $27,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

