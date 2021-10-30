Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 509.29 ($6.65).

Shares of LON PETS opened at GBX 482.40 ($6.30) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 24.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of GBX 365 ($4.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 524.50 ($6.85). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 490.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 789.55.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

