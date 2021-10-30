PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.46. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.56.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.83 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

