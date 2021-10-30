Phala Network (PHA) Price Hits $0.72 on Top Exchanges

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phala Network has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Phala Network has a market cap of $196.44 million and $20.82 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00048639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.44 or 0.00237455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.56 or 0.00097240 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004426 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

PHA is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

