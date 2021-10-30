Phantasma Energy Reaches Market Cap of $3.15 Million (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 30th. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for $0.0493 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $1,366.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,776,945 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

