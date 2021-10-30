Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHAT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

In other news, Director David A. Socks sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $505,282.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,371 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,703 in the last 90 days. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,954,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,559,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,783,000 after acquiring an additional 79,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,160,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,282,000 after acquiring an additional 344,497 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $30,739,000. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC increased its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the second quarter. Greenspring Associates LLC now owns 415,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 54,338 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PHAT traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.53. The stock had a trading volume of 270,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,224. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The company has a market cap of $737.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average is $34.23.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

