Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Gap Up to $24.76

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.76, but opened at $27.15. Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $26.64, with a volume of 2,159 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The company has a market cap of $737.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.23.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. On average, analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, Director David A. Socks sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $505,282.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,371 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,703 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHAT. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,739,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,160,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,282,000 after purchasing an additional 344,497 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1,152.3% in the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 210,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 194,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 123,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,520,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.