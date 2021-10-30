PHI Token (PHI) Trading Up 12.5% This Week

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. PHI Token has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $208.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PHI Token has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. One PHI Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00048698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.87 or 0.00229392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00013089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.06 or 0.00096426 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PHI Token Coin Profile

PHI is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. The official website for PHI Token is www.phitoken.io . PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

PHI Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PHI Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PHI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

