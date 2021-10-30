Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.07 EPS

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $2.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $74.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.57. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $44.91 and a one year high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.63.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

