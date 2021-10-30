Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $76.75, but opened at $79.60. Phillips 66 shares last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 12,002 shares traded.

The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $2.07. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $34,000. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 88.9% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 7,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 187,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,124,000 after buying an additional 14,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 225,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after buying an additional 16,031 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.57.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

