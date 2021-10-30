PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PXHI opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85. PhoneX has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.72.

PhoneX Holdings, Inc engages in the management of online platform for the wholesale exchange of used smartphones. It operates Proprietary Trading Model, through which it purchases devices utilizing its own balance sheet; and Platform Partnership Model, through which it enables suppliers to integrate directly into its online platform via licensing agreements.

