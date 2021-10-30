PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PXHI opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85. PhoneX has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.72.
