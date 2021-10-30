Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,700 shares, an increase of 85.9% from the September 30th total of 155,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 636,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th.

PNGAY stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,167. The stock has a market cap of $131.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ping An Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.224 dividend. This is an increase from Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

