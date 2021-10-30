Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,700 shares, an increase of 85.9% from the September 30th total of 155,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 636,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.36. The company had a trading volume of 249,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Ping An Insurance has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.224 per share. This is an increase from Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNGAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.