Piper Sandler Comments on e.l.f. Beauty, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

ELF stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.63 and a beta of 2.05. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $32.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average is $28.73.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 95,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,018,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,400. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

