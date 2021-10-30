Piper Sandler Comments on Robinhood Markets, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Robinhood Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.39. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Robinhood Markets’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOOD has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.35 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.81.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.26. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,754.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,893.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 259,595 shares of company stock valued at $9,611,931.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

