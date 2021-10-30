Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LAW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CS Disco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a hold rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CS Disco has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.70.

LAW stock opened at $57.35 on Friday. CS Disco has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $69.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.37.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CS Disco will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 1,515,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $80,323,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 66,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $3,421,606.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,423,395 shares of company stock worth $126,878,407.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CS Disco stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

