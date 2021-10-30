Pivotal Research Increases Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $385.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price boosted by Pivotal Research from $300.00 to $385.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPOT. Truist dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.72.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $289.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.70 and a beta of 1.49. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $201.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Spotify Technology by 45.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

