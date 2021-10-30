PIXEL Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $54.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $54.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,294.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $586.04 or 0.00956116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.04 or 0.00264363 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.50 or 0.00268370 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00031961 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002949 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000112 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

