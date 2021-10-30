Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. COKER & PALMER restated a sector underperform rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.59.

Plug Power stock opened at $38.27 on Wednesday. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,125,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

