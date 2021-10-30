PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $554.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.53 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

PNM traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.75. The stock had a trading volume of 388,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.12. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $46.93 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.3275 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 57.46%.

Separately, Argus cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

