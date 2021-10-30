Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 260,844 Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 260,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,944,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,544,000 after acquiring an additional 51,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,185,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,151,000 after acquiring an additional 145,232 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,049,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,711,000 after acquiring an additional 361,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,068,000 after acquiring an additional 131,741 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,545,000 after buying an additional 146,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $2,317,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $74,839.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,920 shares of company stock worth $5,621,396. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $112.49 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $125.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.04. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 29.37% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The firm had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

