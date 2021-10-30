Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $28.06 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 648,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,835 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $28,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,725,738,000 after buying an additional 3,425,850 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,439,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,319,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6,005.8% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,501,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,486,000 after buying an additional 1,476,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,186 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $39.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day moving average is $42.97. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.30) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.41.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

