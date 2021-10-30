Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 720,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 113,961 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.93% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $26,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,521,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,716,000 after buying an additional 58,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,620,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,112,000 after buying an additional 52,708 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,777,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,438,000 after buying an additional 418,204 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,591,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,696,000 after buying an additional 220,296 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,431,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,425,000 after buying an additional 397,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $20.81 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.38.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.72%. The company had revenue of $41.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $28,640.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Fambrough purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.