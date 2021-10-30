Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 994.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $25,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.85.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $164.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.07. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.13 and a 12-month high of $176.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.18.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.