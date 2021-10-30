Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $23.99 Million Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 192,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,993,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.25% of Upstart as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Upstart by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upstart alerts:

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $322.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.51. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

UPST has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

In other news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total transaction of $4,813,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,333,964 shares of company stock valued at $532,615,182. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.