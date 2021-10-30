Polaris Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.05 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Polaris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $9.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

PII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist dropped their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.27.

Shares of PII stock opened at $114.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.95. Polaris has a one year low of $88.77 and a one year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Polaris news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

