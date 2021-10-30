Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Polymetal International plc is a metal producer primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. It principally explores for gold and silver. Polymetal International plc is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, the Russia Federation. “

AUCOY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

OTCMKTS:AUCOY opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

