Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

Pool has increased its dividend payment by 61.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Pool has a payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pool to earn $14.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $515.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.77. Pool has a twelve month low of $305.47 and a twelve month high of $519.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $472.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.18.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pool will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.50, for a total transaction of $1,582,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $4,742,647.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,290,963.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,680 shares of company stock valued at $18,604,644 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $516.29.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

