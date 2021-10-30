Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.460-$14.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:POOL traded up $8.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $515.16. 206,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.77. Pool has a 52 week low of $305.47 and a 52 week high of $519.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $472.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on POOL shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $516.29.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total transaction of $4,226,690.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,603,257.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,680 shares of company stock valued at $18,604,644 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

