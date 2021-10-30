PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.18. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

