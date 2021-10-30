Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DTIL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of DTIL stock opened at $9.49 on Thursday. Precision BioSciences has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $565.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.80. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 69.50% and a negative net margin of 45.88%. The business had revenue of $68.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Precision BioSciences will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTIL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 38.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

