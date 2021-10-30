Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.33.

PDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

PDS stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.26. 42,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,146. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.18. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $50.42.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 4.2% in the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 28.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 20.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 312,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

