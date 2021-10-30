Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $80.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Bank is one of the largest independent commercial banks in California focusing on the Chinese-American market. The bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Company conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through ten full-service branch banking offices in Alhambra, Century City, Chino Hills, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Santa Monica and Valencia, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid- sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Preferred Bank continues to benefit from the significant migration to Southern California of “

Shares of PFBC opened at $68.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.33. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $71.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,615,000 after acquiring an additional 21,243 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,558,000 after acquiring an additional 25,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,577,000 after acquiring an additional 53,821 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 303,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,234,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,100,000 after buying an additional 17,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

