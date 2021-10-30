Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PFC traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.88. 166,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,984. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.07. Premier Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Premier Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 982.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Premier Financial worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

