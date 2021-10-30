Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 383 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,588,000 after acquiring an additional 28,742 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX opened at $666.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.12 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $653.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $621.77.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total value of $1,546,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total value of $1,632,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.