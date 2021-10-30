Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $202,000 in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UIS. FMR LLC boosted its position in Unisys by 11.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,050,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $254,369,000 after buying an additional 1,070,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Unisys by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,604,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,394,000 after buying an additional 509,690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unisys by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,350,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,349,000 after acquiring an additional 421,891 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unisys by 285.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 240,917 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Unisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UIS stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.59. Unisys Co. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $517.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.57 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 60.11% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

In related news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,832.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UIS shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group started coverage on Unisys in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

