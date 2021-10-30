Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 5.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Align Technology by 6.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 2.9% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,186 shares of company stock worth $12,147,358. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $624.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $671.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $636.75. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $417.36 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALGN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.46.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.