ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trevena by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704,818 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Trevena by 149.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,087,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 1,250,265 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Trevena by 169.7% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 753,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 474,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Trevena by 291.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 371,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trevena by 24.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 274,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRVN shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

TRVN opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53. Trevena, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.40.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. Trevena had a negative net margin of 1,194.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. Research analysts expect that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trevena Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

