Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PROSY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PROSY traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.55. 348,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,122. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.07. Prosus has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $141.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.0324 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.19%.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

