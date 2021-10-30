Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. Provident Financial Services posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

PFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.05. Provident Financial Services has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,733.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,521,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $263,730,000 after purchasing an additional 109,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,826,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $179,157,000 after purchasing an additional 235,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,150,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,120,000 after purchasing an additional 181,143 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 11.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,686,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $38,595,000 after purchasing an additional 167,913 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1,453.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,387,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,115 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

