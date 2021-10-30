Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.12.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.12 price target on shares of Prysmian and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Get Prysmian alerts:

PRYMY stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66. Prysmian has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $19.71.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Prysmian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prysmian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.