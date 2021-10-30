PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Issues Earnings Results

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share.

PSB traded down $2.52 on Friday, reaching $177.70. The company had a trading volume of 136,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,450. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks has a 52-week low of $110.67 and a 52-week high of $181.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PS Business Parks stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 284.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of PS Business Parks worth $9,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

