PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Issues Earnings Results

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share.
PSB traded down $2.52 on Friday, reaching $177.70. The company had a trading volume of 136,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,450. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks has a 52-week low of $110.67 and a 52-week high of $181.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.90.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.
A number of research firms have recently commented on PSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.
About PS Business Parks
PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.
