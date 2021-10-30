Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 107.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,251 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $15,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 6.2% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cloudflare by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,604,000 after purchasing an additional 221,982 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Cloudflare by 19.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth approximately $3,696,000. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its position in Cloudflare by 25.5% in the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 106,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 21,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NET. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.70.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.36, for a total transaction of $3,727,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $5,945,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 851,790 shares of company stock valued at $114,355,343. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NET opened at $194.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $196.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.52. The company has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of -432.70 and a beta of 0.18.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

