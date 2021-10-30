Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 15,439 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,439 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ameren were worth $13,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,463,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,641,260,000 after buying an additional 579,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,806,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,640,000 after buying an additional 687,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ameren by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,362,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $989,477,000 after buying an additional 121,962 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,677,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,912,000 after buying an additional 448,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Ameren by 837.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,615,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEE. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of AEE opened at $84.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.47. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $90.77. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

